Dr. Hasti Raveau, PHD

Clinical Psychology
5.0 (11)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Hasti Raveau, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Plymouth, MI. 

Dr. Raveau works at Raveau in Plymouth, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Raveau
    340 N Main St Ste 301, Plymouth, MI 48170 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 605-5402
    Monday
    12:00pm - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    5:00pm - 9:00pm
    Wednesday
    11:00am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 9:00pm
    Friday
    11:00am - 2:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD Parent Coaching Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attachment Disorders Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, Hyperactive Impulsive Type Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, Predominantly Inattentive Type Chevron Icon
Attention Problems Chevron Icon
Autism Spectrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Childhood Depression Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Early Childhood Trauma Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Learning Disabilities Chevron Icon
Learning Disabilities Testing Chevron Icon
Neuropsychology Services for Gifted Children Chevron Icon
Parenting Classes Chevron Icon
Pediatric Attention Deficit (ADD) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Counseling Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Reactive Attachment Disorder Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Hasti Raveau, PHD

    • Clinical Psychology
    • English, Persian
    • 1568919041
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hasti Raveau, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raveau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Raveau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Raveau. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raveau.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raveau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raveau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

