Hatice Yavuz, PT
Offers telehealth
Overview of Hatice Yavuz, PT
Hatice Yavuz, PT is a Physical Therapist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Physical Therapy, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from LADY HARDINGE MEDICAL COLLEGE / UNIVERSITY OF DELHI.
Hatice Yavuz works at
Hatice Yavuz's Office Locations
-
1
Hatice Yavuz, PT820 W Jackson Blvd Ste 310, Chicago, IL 60607 Directions (312) 436-2435
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been experiencing back pain . Hatice and her team was very friendly at the first evaluation . Spent more than an hour to address my problem. I have been going for physical therapy session 3 times a week , feeling much better .
About Hatice Yavuz, PT
- Physical Therapy
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1063835932
Education & Certifications
- LADY HARDINGE MEDICAL COLLEGE / UNIVERSITY OF DELHI
Frequently Asked Questions
Hatice Yavuz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Hatice Yavuz accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Hatice Yavuz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Hatice Yavuz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Hatice Yavuz.
