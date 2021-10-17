Dr. Bollinger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hautina Bollinger, PHD
Overview
Dr. Hautina Bollinger, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Flower Mound, TX.
Dr. Bollinger works at
Locations
Hautina K Bollinger PhD3861 Long Prairie Rd Ste 107, Flower Mound, TX 75028 Directions (214) 356-4329
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been working with Dr. Bollinger for over 2 years and she has helped me tremendously in a painful journey to not loose it and to learn how to leave & manage pain.
About Dr. Hautina Bollinger, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1932117348
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bollinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bollinger works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Bollinger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bollinger.
