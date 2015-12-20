See All Psychologists in Miami, FL
Haydee Prado, PSY

Psychology
5.0 (3)
Overview

Haydee Prado, PSY is a Psychologist in Miami, FL. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    8550 W Flagler St Ste 105, Miami, FL 33144 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 551-5787
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Haydee Prado, PSY

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1639122203
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Haydee Prado has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Haydee Prado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Haydee Prado. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Haydee Prado.

