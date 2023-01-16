Hayley Bierhalter has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Hayley Bierhalter, PA-C
Overview of Hayley Bierhalter, PA-C
Hayley Bierhalter, PA-C is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hudsonville, MI.
Office4700 32ND AVE, Hudsonville, MI 49426 Directions (616) 662-2011
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital
- Priority Health Choice, Inc.
Ratings & Reviews
She has been a great doctor, that shows compassion, understanding and is interested in listening to the patient. It is hard to find. Although she has moved an hour away, I may be making the trip to keep her!
About Hayley Bierhalter, PA-C
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1063007508
Education & Certifications
- Michigan State University
