Hayley Golden, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.3 (12)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Hayley Golden, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Topeka, KS. 

Hayley Golden works at Center for Nutrition in Topeka, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Center for Nutrition and Preventive Medicine
    2840 Sw Urish Rd, Topeka, KS 66614 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (785) 228-2277
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 3:00pm
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 08, 2022
    I have been battling some issues for a while, she is the first dr I’ve seen that took the time to listen, asked thoughtful questions and has diligently worked to help me find solutions that work for me. She does a great job of combining natural medicine with prescriptions. She continuously checks my progress at appointments and has a great bedside manner. I will cry if she ever leaves Topeka.
    3 yr patient with chronic fatigue — Jul 08, 2022
    About Hayley Golden, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1689027211
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Hayley Golden, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Hayley Golden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Hayley Golden has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Hayley Golden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Hayley Golden works at Center for Nutrition in Topeka, KS. View the full address on Hayley Golden’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Hayley Golden. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Hayley Golden.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Hayley Golden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Hayley Golden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

