Hayley Rayner, LPC

Counseling
4.2 (22)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Hayley Rayner, LPC is a Counselor in Okemos, MI. They completed their residency with Capella University|Chicago, Ill

Hayley Rayner works at HMR Counseling and Behavioral Services, Okemos MI in Okemos, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    HMR Counseling and Behavioral Services inside the Russell Builders Building
    1749 Hamilton Rd Ste 102, Okemos, MI 48864 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (517) 618-7590
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mclaren Flint
  • Oaklawn Hospital
  • University Hospital - University of Michigan

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Behavioral Disorders
Depression
Anxiety
Behavioral Disorders
Depression

Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Substance-Induced Anxiety Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Care Network of Michigan (BCN)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Community Health Choice
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Magellan Health Services
    • McLaren Health Plan
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Meridian Health Plan
    • Meridian Health Plan of Michigan
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • Priority Health
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Sep 29, 2022
    Hayley really helped me see a different perspective and gave me the tools I needed to be successful. She is kind, non judgmental, and insightful. I truly enjoyed meeting with her!
    — Sep 29, 2022
    About Hayley Rayner, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1619314952
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Capella University|Chicago, Ill
    Internship
    • Delta Waverly Psychology and Counseling Associates
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Hayley Rayner, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Hayley Rayner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Hayley Rayner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Hayley Rayner works at HMR Counseling and Behavioral Services, Okemos MI in Okemos, MI. View the full address on Hayley Rayner’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Hayley Rayner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Hayley Rayner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Hayley Rayner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Hayley Rayner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

