Hayley Swatzel, PA-C

Internal Medicine
Accepting new patients

Overview of Hayley Swatzel, PA-C

Hayley Swatzel, PA-C is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Thomasville, NC. 

Hayley Swatzel works at Novant Health Thomasville Medical Associates in Thomasville, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Hayley Swatzel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Psychiatric Medicine Thomasville
    309 Pineywood Rd, Thomasville, NC 27360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 571-7495

About Hayley Swatzel, PA-C

  • Internal Medicine
  • English
  • Female
  • 1982220174
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Hayley Swatzel, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Hayley Swatzel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Hayley Swatzel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Hayley Swatzel works at Novant Health Thomasville Medical Associates in Thomasville, NC. View the full address on Hayley Swatzel’s profile.

Hayley Swatzel has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Hayley Swatzel.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Hayley Swatzel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Hayley Swatzel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

