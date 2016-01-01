See All Nurse Practitioners in Plano, TX
Hea Shin, PMHNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Hea Shin, PMHNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
1.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Hea Shin, PMHNP

Hea Shin, PMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Plano, TX. 

Hea Shin works at Psychiatric Medical Associates in Plano, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Evelyn Oshoro-Akingbade, NP
Evelyn Oshoro-Akingbade, NP
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Sonceria Roper
Sonceria Roper
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Zenobia L Newman, FNP-BC
Zenobia L Newman, FNP-BC
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Hea Shin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Psychiatric Medical Associates
    6404 International Pkwy Ste 1010, Plano, TX 75093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 551-7407
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Hea Shin?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Hea Shin, PMHNP
    How would you rate your experience with Hea Shin, PMHNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Hea Shin to family and friends

    Hea Shin's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Hea Shin

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Hea Shin, PMHNP.

    About Hea Shin, PMHNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1538679337
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Hea Shin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Hea Shin works at Psychiatric Medical Associates in Plano, TX. View the full address on Hea Shin’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Hea Shin. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Hea Shin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Hea Shin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Hea Shin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Hea Shin, PMHNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.