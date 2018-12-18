Dr. Heath Anderson, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heath Anderson, OD is an Optometrist in El Paso, TX.
Dr. Anderson's Office Locations
West Texas Eye Associates1240 Lomaland Dr, El Paso, TX 79907 Directions (915) 591-4441
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was very impressed with the patient care I experienced with Dr. Anderson. He was very accommodating and even saw me on a Sunday morning when I had a serious infection. My vision has improved thanks to him.
About Dr. Heath Anderson, OD
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
- 1659420289
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anderson accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anderson speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.
