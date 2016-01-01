Heather Amante, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Heather Amante is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Heather Amante, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Santa Ana, CA.
Heather Amante works at
Heather Amante's Office Locations
Strong Families Medical Group2222 S Main St, Santa Ana, CA 92707 Directions (714) 542-1331Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pm
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1386937035
Heather Amante accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Heather Amante has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
