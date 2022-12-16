See All Physicians Assistants in Mount Pleasant, SC
Heather Anthony, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.7 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Heather Anthony, PA

Heather Anthony, PA is a Physician Assistant in Mount Pleasant, SC. 

Heather Anthony works at MUSC Health Primary Care - Park West in Mount Pleasant, SC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Heather Anthony's Office Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC Health Primary Care - Park West
    1113 Park West Blvd, Mount Pleasant, SC 29466 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 876-1445

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MUSC Health University Medical Center
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Dec 16, 2022
    She is highly qualified and will treat you like a friend. That matters. I've been seeing her for years but she recently left MUSC.
    Dec 16, 2022
    Photo: Heather Anthony, PA
    About Heather Anthony, PA

    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    • English
    • 1780613653
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Heather Anthony, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Heather Anthony is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Heather Anthony has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Heather Anthony has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Heather Anthony works at MUSC Health Primary Care - Park West in Mount Pleasant, SC. View the full address on Heather Anthony’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Heather Anthony. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Heather Anthony.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Heather Anthony, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Heather Anthony appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

