Heather Anthony, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Heather Anthony is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Heather Anthony, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview of Heather Anthony, PA
Heather Anthony, PA is a Physician Assistant in Mount Pleasant, SC.
Heather Anthony works at
Heather Anthony's Office Locations
MUSC Health Primary Care - Park West1113 Park West Blvd, Mount Pleasant, SC 29466 Directions (843) 876-1445
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
Ratings & Reviews
She is highly qualified and will treat you like a friend. That matters. I've been seeing her for years but she recently left MUSC.
About Heather Anthony, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1780613653
Frequently Asked Questions
Heather Anthony has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Heather Anthony has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Heather Anthony. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Heather Anthony.
