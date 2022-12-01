Heather Ball has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Heather Ball, PA-C
Overview
Heather Ball, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Roanoke, VA. They graduated from Jefferson College of Health Sciences.
Heather Ball works at
Locations
LewisGale Physicians Family Medicine - Valley View Blvd4910 Valley View Blvd NW Ste 301, Roanoke, VA 24012 Directions (540) 265-1607Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Heather Ball?
Heather is really a great doctor and I highly recommend her she takes time to listen to you
About Heather Ball, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1063661049
Education & Certifications
- Jefferson College of Health Sciences
- Jefferson College of Health Sciences - Physician Assistant
