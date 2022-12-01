See All Physicians Assistants in Roanoke, VA
Heather Ball, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.8 (58)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Heather Ball, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Roanoke, VA. They graduated from Jefferson College of Health Sciences.

Heather Ball works at LewisGale Physicians Family Medicine - Valley View Blvd in Roanoke, VA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    LewisGale Physicians Family Medicine - Valley View Blvd
    4910 Valley View Blvd NW Ste 301, Roanoke, VA 24012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 265-1607
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Stitches
Stitches

Treatment frequency



Stitches Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stitches
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 58 ratings
    Patient Ratings (58)
    5 Star
    (54)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 01, 2022
    Heather is really a great doctor and I highly recommend her she takes time to listen to you
    Kerry H. — Dec 01, 2022
    About Heather Ball, PA-C

    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    • English
    • 1063661049
    Education & Certifications

    • Jefferson College of Health Sciences
    • Jefferson College of Health Sciences - Physician Assistant
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Heather Ball has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Heather Ball has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Heather Ball works at LewisGale Physicians Family Medicine - Valley View Blvd in Roanoke, VA. View the full address on Heather Ball’s profile.

    58 patients have reviewed Heather Ball. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Heather Ball.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Heather Ball, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Heather Ball appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

