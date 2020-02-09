See All Nurse Practitioners in Fort Myers, FL
Heather Barzo, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Overview of Heather Barzo, APRN

Heather Barzo, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Fort Myers, FL. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Heather Barzo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    35 Barkley Cir, Fort Myers, FL 33907 (239) 314-3555

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Feb 09, 2020
She is very kind and she takes the time to talk to you. She tries to make a connection with you and she is very sympathetic. I even wish she could be my PCP because she is just awesome at her job and the way she connects with her patients.
Hayes Averill — Feb 09, 2020
Photo: Heather Barzo, APRN
About Heather Barzo, APRN

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1326506957
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Heather Barzo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Heather Barzo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Heather Barzo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Heather Barzo.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Heather Barzo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Heather Barzo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.