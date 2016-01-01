See All Nurse Practitioners in Berea, KY
Heather Bishop, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Heather Bishop, APRN

Heather Bishop, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Berea, KY. 

Heather Bishop works at CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Primary Care in Berea, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Heather Bishop's Office Locations

  1. 1
    CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Primary Care
    2750 Battlefield Memorial Hwy, Berea, KY 40403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 986-0302
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Heather Bishop, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1316431265
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

