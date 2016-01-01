Dr. Bohn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heather Bohn, PHD
Overview
Dr. Heather Bohn, PHD is a Psychologist in Chambersburg, PA.
Dr. Bohn works at
Locations
Manito Inc.426 Phoenix Dr, Chambersburg, PA 17201 Directions (712) 261-9833
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
About Dr. Heather Bohn, PHD
- Psychology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bohn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bohn works at
Dr. Bohn has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bohn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bohn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.