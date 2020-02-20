See All Physicians Assistants in Fredericksburg, VA
Heather Brown, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.2 (17)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Heather Brown, PA-C

Heather Brown, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest University School of Medicine.

Heather Brown works at Mary Washington Orthopedics in Fredericksburg, VA with other offices in Stafford, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Heather Brown's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Fredericksburg Orthopaedic Associates, P.C.
    3310 Fall Hill Ave, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 373-4602
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:15pm
  2. 2
    Advanced Spine & Pain, Stafford, VA
    450 Garrisonville Rd Ste 109, Stafford, VA 22554 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 522-2727

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Back Pain
Broken Collarbone
Broken Shoulder Blade
Back Pain
Broken Collarbone
Broken Shoulder Blade

Treatment frequency



Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Collarbone Chevron Icon
Broken Shoulder Blade Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Management Services Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Optima Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Heather Brown, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1265504567
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Wake Forest University School of Medicine
