Heather Carpenter-Sarmiento, PSY
Offers telehealth
Overview
Heather Carpenter-Sarmiento, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Middletown, NY.
Heather Carpenter-Sarmiento works at
Locations
Crystal Run Healthcare Llp155 Crystal Run Rd, Middletown, NY 10941 Directions (845) 703-6999
Crystal Run Healthcare Llp1200 Route 300, Newburgh, NY 12550 Directions (845) 725-0100
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Heather Carpenter-Sarmiento, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1972771681
Heather Carpenter-Sarmiento has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Heather Carpenter-Sarmiento works at
3 patients have reviewed Heather Carpenter-Sarmiento. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Heather Carpenter-Sarmiento.
