Heather Chatriand, PA-C
Heather Chatriand, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.5 (4)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Heather Chatriand, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Dallas, TX. 

Heather Chatriand works at Children's Medical Centerchildren's Health in Dallas, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Children's Medical Centerchildren's Health
    1935 Medical District Dr, Dallas, TX 75235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 456-6040
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 19, 2019
    Heather Chatriand was very patient & gentle w/ my handicapped daughter..... she took her time & answered all of our questions.....would recommend her to anyone
    Connie Ramirez in Mesquite, TX — Jun 19, 2019
    About Heather Chatriand, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1770753832
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Heather Chatriand has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Heather Chatriand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Heather Chatriand works at Children's Medical Centerchildren's Health in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Heather Chatriand’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Heather Chatriand. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Heather Chatriand.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Heather Chatriand, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Heather Chatriand appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

