Heather Coll, LMHC

Counseling
5.0 (4)
Overview

Heather Coll, LMHC is a Counselor in Lake Worth, FL. 

Heather Coll works at Progressive Psych. Solutions LLC in Lake Worth, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Progressive Psych. Solutions LLC
    8461 Lake Worth Rd Ste 156, Lake Worth, FL 33467 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 843-8917
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Apr 26, 2020
    Heather is an outstanding therapist who has helped me with several issues. I knew right away that she was a "perfect fit" for me. It was very easy to schedule visits and there was punctual communication as well. She has an excellent memory on what occurred on the prior sessions and really cares about her clients.
    Dave P — Apr 26, 2020
    About Heather Coll, LMHC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1679963003
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Heather Coll has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Heather Coll works at Progressive Psych. Solutions LLC in Lake Worth, FL. View the full address on Heather Coll’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Heather Coll. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Heather Coll.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Heather Coll, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Heather Coll appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

