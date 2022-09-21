See All Physicians Assistants in Boise, ID
Heather Dietz, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Heather Dietz, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.7 (134)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Heather Dietz, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Boise, ID. 

Heather Dietz works at Foothills Psychiatry, Inc, Boise, ID in Boise, ID. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Foothills Psychiatry, Inc, Boise, ID
    420 W Main St Ste 203, Boise, ID 83702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Depressive Disorders
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Depressive Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Learning Disabilities Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Substance Use Disorders Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 134 ratings
Patient Ratings (134)
5 Star
(120)
4 Star
(3)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(8)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Heather Dietz?

Sep 21, 2022
I’ve have been seeing Heather for over 10 years. I always feel heard and supported. We have consistently managed my mental health & medications as a team. I recommend Heather to my friends because she understands the highs and lows of a working mother. For me, she is the perfect combination of compassion and grounding that I need to manage my mental health.
— Sep 21, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Heather Dietz, PA-C
How would you rate your experience with Heather Dietz, PA-C?
  • Likelihood of recommending Heather Dietz to family and friends

Heather Dietz's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Heather Dietz

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Heather Dietz, PA-C.

About Heather Dietz, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1346381639
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Heather Dietz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Heather Dietz works at Foothills Psychiatry, Inc, Boise, ID in Boise, ID. View the full address on Heather Dietz’s profile.

134 patients have reviewed Heather Dietz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Heather Dietz.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Heather Dietz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Heather Dietz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Heather Dietz, PA-C?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.