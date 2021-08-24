Heather Drager has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Heather Drager, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Heather Drager, PA is a Physician Assistant in Albuquerque, NM.
Heather Drager works at
Locations
Sage Neuroscience Center7850 Jefferson St NE Ste 300, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Directions (505) 884-1114Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 11:45am
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Presbyterian Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Heather has been better at listening to me than any other doctor I've had in 39 years of life. She is empathetic, understanding, and actually cares about her patients. I have had to wait an extra 5 to 10 minutes, but I know there have been times she has taken an extra 5 to 10 minutes to thoroughly make sure I'm okay and my questions have been answered, so I don't mind at all. I'd rather have a doctor who takes more time!
About Heather Drager, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1467475558
Frequently Asked Questions
Heather Drager accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
11 patients have reviewed Heather Drager. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Heather Drager.
