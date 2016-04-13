Heather Farmer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Heather Farmer, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Heather Farmer, PA is a Physician Assistant in Grand Junction, CO.
Heather Farmer works at
Locations
Foresight Family Physicians2503 Foresight Cir, Grand Junction, CO 81505 Directions (970) 242-2660
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Heather is excellent - knowledgeable, attentive, professional, considerate....everything you need in a Provider!
About Heather Farmer, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1316909567
Frequently Asked Questions
Heather Farmer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Heather Farmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Heather Farmer works at
2 patients have reviewed Heather Farmer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Heather Farmer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Heather Farmer, there are benefits to both methods.