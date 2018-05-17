Dr. Heather Futral, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Futral is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heather Futral, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Heather Futral, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Hoschton, GA. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Argosy University.
Dr. Futral works at
Locations
-
1
Northeast Georgia Psychological Services LLC4073 Highway 53, Hoschton, GA 30548 Directions (770) 882-5884
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Futral?
Dr. Futral is a very warm and compassionate person who will take time to understand and help you with your concerns. I will highly recommend her. Outstanding professional!
About Dr. Heather Futral, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1487954384
Education & Certifications
- Forest Institute Of Professional Psychology
- Argosy University
- Columbia University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Futral accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Futral has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Futral works at
Dr. Futral has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Futral.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Futral, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Futral appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.