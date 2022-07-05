Dr. Heather Hamilton, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hamilton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heather Hamilton, PHD
Overview
Dr. Heather Hamilton, PHD is a Women's Health Psychologist in Anacortes, WA.
Dr. Hamilton works at
Locations
-
1
New Path LLC BreakThrough3218 R Ave, Anacortes, WA 98221 Directions (360) 899-6267
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Medicaid
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hamilton?
I have been working with Heather for a year now and she has helped me clarify and align a lot of issues in both my personal and professional life. Based on this work and the insights I have built, I am better able to make decisions, plan, and respond instead of just reacting to the circumstances and people in my life. I really appreciate Heather's direct approach, her research and data, as well as her willingness to share real examples that relate to what I am working through.
About Dr. Heather Hamilton, PHD
- Women's Health Psychology
- English, Spanish
- 1518368950
Education & Certifications
- Talbott Recovery Atlanta Ga
- Walden University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hamilton accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hamilton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hamilton works at
Dr. Hamilton speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Hamilton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hamilton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hamilton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hamilton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.