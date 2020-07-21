See All Family Doctors in Caldwell, ID
Heather Hoewing, PA-C

Family Medicine
4.9 (65)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Heather Hoewing, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Caldwell, ID. They graduated from UNION COLLEGE and is affiliated with West Valley Medical Center.

Heather Hoewing works at West Valley Medical Group - Caldwell Clinic in Caldwell, ID. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    West Valley Medical Group - Caldwell Clinic
    1906 Fairview Ave Ste 230, Caldwell, ID 83605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 563-5103
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • West Valley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Injuries
Orthopedic Procedure
Outpatient Psychiatry
Injuries
Orthopedic Procedure
Outpatient Psychiatry

Treatment frequency



Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Orthopedic Procedure Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 65 ratings
    Patient Ratings (65)
    5 Star
    (63)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 21, 2020
    She is AWESOME. She listen's to me
    — Jul 21, 2020
    Photo: Heather Hoewing, PA-C
    About Heather Hoewing, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1013148725
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNION COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Heather Hoewing, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Heather Hoewing is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Heather Hoewing has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Heather Hoewing has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Heather Hoewing works at West Valley Medical Group - Caldwell Clinic in Caldwell, ID. View the full address on Heather Hoewing’s profile.

    65 patients have reviewed Heather Hoewing. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Heather Hoewing.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Heather Hoewing, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Heather Hoewing appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

