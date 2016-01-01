Heather Holdiness has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Heather Holdiness, APRN
Overview of Heather Holdiness, APRN
Heather Holdiness, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Hot Springs Village, AR.
Heather Holdiness works at
Heather Holdiness' Office Locations
-
1
CHI St. Vincent Primary Care - Village - DeSoto903 Desoto Blvd Ste A, Hot Springs Village, AR 71909 Directions
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Heather Holdiness?
About Heather Holdiness, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Female
- 1053744391
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Heather Holdiness using Healthline FindCare.
Heather Holdiness has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Heather Holdiness works at
Heather Holdiness has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Heather Holdiness.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Heather Holdiness, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Heather Holdiness appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.