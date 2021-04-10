Dr. Heather Holleman, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holleman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heather Holleman, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Heather Holleman, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in South Bend, IN.
Dr. Holleman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Reflections Counseling3220 E Jefferson Blvd, South Bend, IN 46615 Directions (574) 222-2466
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Holleman?
I did psych testing there. It's a pretty long process but Dr. Holleman explained it well. Saw someone else comment that the wait time is long. We had the same message. We just received a referall and then our wait time went down. At the end after my testing I received a complete diagnostic report. It included information about my IQ, and current diagnoses. Very informative.
About Dr. Heather Holleman, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1285947770
Education & Certifications
- Uk Medical Center/ Hazard Appalachian Regional Medical Center
- Albion College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Holleman accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Holleman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Holleman works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Holleman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holleman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holleman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holleman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.