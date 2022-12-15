Heather Howell, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Heather Howell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Heather Howell, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Heather Howell, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Kansas City, KS.
Heather Howell works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
KMC Dermatology10940 Parallel Pkwy Ste M, Kansas City, KS 66109 Directions (913) 788-7099
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Heather Howell?
Heather is amazing!! I had so many issues with my skin, and she has completely changed my life! She found spots that previous dermatologists paid no mind to, and thank goodness she did because a few were cancerous! No telling what could have happened had she not found those and removed them. Not only is she very thorough, extremely intelligent, but she's so incredibly kind, along with everyone else in her office. I feel so lucky to have found her! I highly recommend, if I could leave 10 stars I would. I refer all of my friends and family to her, and will continue to do so.
About Heather Howell, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1063981272
Frequently Asked Questions
Heather Howell has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Heather Howell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Heather Howell works at
6 patients have reviewed Heather Howell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Heather Howell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Heather Howell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Heather Howell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.