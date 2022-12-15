See All Physicians Assistants in Kansas City, KS
Heather Howell, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.7 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Heather Howell, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Kansas City, KS. 

Heather Howell works at KMC Dermatology in Kansas City, KS. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    KMC Dermatology
    10940 Parallel Pkwy Ste M, Kansas City, KS 66109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 788-7099

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)

About Heather Howell, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1063981272
NPI Number


Frequently Asked Questions

Heather Howell, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Heather Howell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Heather Howell has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Heather Howell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Heather Howell works at KMC Dermatology in Kansas City, KS. View the full address on Heather Howell’s profile.

6 patients have reviewed Heather Howell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Heather Howell.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Heather Howell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Heather Howell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

