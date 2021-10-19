Heather Ingram accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Heather Ingram
Overview
Heather Ingram is a Psychologist in New Braunfels, TX.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 645 N Walnut Ave, New Braunfels, TX 78130 Directions (830) 730-6090
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Heather Ingram?
She is amazing and knows her stuff! Dr. Ingram sets all her clients and staff members up for success by guiding individuals to perform at their best! She is super understanding is an awesome women all around!
About Heather Ingram
- Psychology
- English
- 1356789234
Frequently Asked Questions
Heather Ingram has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Heather Ingram. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Heather Ingram.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Heather Ingram, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Heather Ingram appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.