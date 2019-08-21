Dr. Heather Kline-Schaffer, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kline-Schaffer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heather Kline-Schaffer, PHD
Overview
Dr. Heather Kline-Schaffer, PHD is a Counselor in Anderson, SC. They specialize in Counseling, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Clemson University and is affiliated with AnMed Health Medical Center, Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital and Prisma Health Oconee Memorial Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1115 Dunlap Rd, Anderson, SC 29621 Directions (864) 225-0792
Hospital Affiliations
- AnMed Health Medical Center
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
- Prisma Health Oconee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Behavioral
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have never met someone so compassionate. Dr. Kline-Schaffer cares deeply about every person she encounters and has a gift in connecting with all sorts of people. You can't leave Fernview Wellness Center without feeling refreshed. I leave inspired to have the same effect on the world.
About Dr. Heather Kline-Schaffer, PHD
- Counseling
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1467641993
Education & Certifications
- L'Ecole Des Beaux Arts
- AnMed Health Medical Center
- Clemson University
- Furman University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kline-Schaffer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Kline-Schaffer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kline-Schaffer.
