Overview

Dr. Heather Kline-Schaffer, PHD is a Counselor in Anderson, SC. They specialize in Counseling, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Clemson University and is affiliated with AnMed Health Medical Center, Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital and Prisma Health Oconee Memorial Hospital.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.