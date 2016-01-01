See All Pediatricians in Kernersville, NC
Heather Koonts, PNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Heather Koonts, PNP

Pediatrics
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Heather Koonts, PNP

Heather Koonts, PNP is a Pediatrics Specialist in Kernersville, NC. 

Heather Koonts works at Novant Health Forsyth Pediatrics After Hours in Kernersville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Heather Koonts' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Forsyth Pediatrics After Hours
    1471 Jag Branch Blvd Unit 101, Kernersville, NC 27284 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 571-7741
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Heather Koonts?

    Photo: Heather Koonts, PNP
    How would you rate your experience with Heather Koonts, PNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Heather Koonts to family and friends

    Heather Koonts' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Heather Koonts

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Heather Koonts, PNP.

    About Heather Koonts, PNP

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1437256443
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Heather Koonts, PNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Heather Koonts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Heather Koonts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Heather Koonts works at Novant Health Forsyth Pediatrics After Hours in Kernersville, NC. View the full address on Heather Koonts’s profile.

    Heather Koonts has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Heather Koonts.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Heather Koonts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Heather Koonts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.