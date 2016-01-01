See All Family Doctors in Winston Salem, NC
Heather Marte, PA-C

Family Medicine
Accepting new patients

Heather Marte, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. 

Heather Marte works at CoreLife Novant Health - Highland Oaks in Winston Salem, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    CoreLife Novant Health - Highland Oaks
    730 Highland Oaks Dr, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 571-7506
    • MultiPlan

    Heather Marte, PA-C
    • Family Medicine
    • English
    • Female
    • 1285980540
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    • Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center

    Heather Marte, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Heather Marte is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Heather Marte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Heather Marte works at CoreLife Novant Health - Highland Oaks in Winston Salem, NC. View the full address on Heather Marte’s profile.

    Heather Marte has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Heather Marte.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Heather Marte, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Heather Marte appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.