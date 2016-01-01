Heather McCain accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Heather McCain, PSY
Offers telehealth
Overview
Heather McCain, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Greensboro, NC.
Heather McCain works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Carolina Psychological Associates P.A.5509B W Friendly Ave Ste 106, Greensboro, NC 27410 Directions (336) 272-0855
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Heather McCain?
About Heather McCain, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1194999060
Frequently Asked Questions
Heather McCain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Heather McCain works at
3 patients have reviewed Heather McCain. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Heather McCain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Heather McCain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Heather McCain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.