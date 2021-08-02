See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Scottsdale, AZ
Dr. Heather McCoy, DNP

Headache Management
5.0 (9)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Heather McCoy, DNP

Dr. Heather McCoy, DNP is a Headache Management Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Headache Management, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Nursing.

Dr. McCoy works at Integrative Headache Care, LLC. in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. McCoy's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Integrative Headache Care, LLC.
    15169 N Scottsdale Rd Ste 350, Scottsdale, AZ 85254 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 758-4288
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Botox® for Chronic Migraine
Cervicogenic Headache
Chronic Paroxysmal Hemicrania
Botox® for Chronic Migraine
Cervicogenic Headache
Chronic Paroxysmal Hemicrania

Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Cervicogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Paroxysmal Hemicrania Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Familial Hemiplegic Migraine Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Retinal Migraine Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 02, 2021
    I have been seeing Dr McCoy and her staff for years now. I found here after being disappointed with a neurology clinic I was going. Dr McCoy is the best doctor I have ever experienced. She takes the time to listen to everything you have going on to help find the best solution for your migraines/headaches. She stays up to date on all emerging treatment options. Her and her staff are friendly, welcoming and professional.
    Christie Kunde — Aug 02, 2021
    About Dr. Heather McCoy, DNP

    • Headache Management
    • 16 years of experience
    • English
    • 1528190089
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Scottsdale Healthcare-Osborn Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Columbia University College Of Nursing
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Heather McCoy, DNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCoy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McCoy has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McCoy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McCoy works at Integrative Headache Care, LLC. in Scottsdale, AZ. View the full address on Dr. McCoy’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. McCoy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCoy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCoy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCoy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.