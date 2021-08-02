Dr. Heather McCoy, DNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCoy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heather McCoy, DNP
Dr. Heather McCoy, DNP is a Headache Management Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Headache Management, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Nursing.
Integrative Headache Care, LLC.15169 N Scottsdale Rd Ste 350, Scottsdale, AZ 85254 Directions (480) 758-4288Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Care 1st Health Plan
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
I have been seeing Dr McCoy and her staff for years now. I found here after being disappointed with a neurology clinic I was going. Dr McCoy is the best doctor I have ever experienced. She takes the time to listen to everything you have going on to help find the best solution for your migraines/headaches. She stays up to date on all emerging treatment options. Her and her staff are friendly, welcoming and professional.
- Headache Management
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1528190089
- Scottsdale Healthcare-Osborn Medical Center
- Columbia University College Of Nursing
