Heather McFarland has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Heather McFarland, APN
Overview of Heather McFarland, APN
Heather McFarland, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in Jackson, TN.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Heather McFarland's Office Locations
- 1 621 Old Hickory Blvd Ste G, Jackson, TN 38305 Directions (731) 660-6402
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Heather McFarland?
About Heather McFarland, APN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1811028475
Frequently Asked Questions
Heather McFarland accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Heather McFarland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Heather McFarland. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Heather McFarland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Heather McFarland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Heather McFarland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.