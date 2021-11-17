Heather Neil has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Heather Neil, PA-C
Overview
Heather Neil, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Santa Fe, NM.
Heather Neil works at
Locations
Patrick Okeefe Chiropractic Inc.1421 Luisa St Ste A, Santa Fe, NM 87505 Directions (505) 820-1482
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Presbyterian Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Heather Neil is an amazing person. She has compassion and insight like no other. Her almost 20 years of experience shows in how intuitive she is. She tries to help so many people that she is very far out with appts, but that’s because she instantly loves every patient she meets.
About Heather Neil, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1942375357
Frequently Asked Questions
Heather Neil accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Heather Neil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

4 patients have reviewed Heather Neil. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Heather Neil.
