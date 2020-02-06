See All Physicians Assistants in Henderson, NV
Heather Patz, PA-C

General Practice (Physician Assistant)
4.6 (47)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Heather Patz, PA-C is a General Practice Physician Assistant in Henderson, NV. 

Heather Patz works at Las Vegas Skin & Cancer Seven Hills in Henderson, NV with other offices in Los Alamitos, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Las Vegas Skin & Cancer Seven Hills
    880 Seven Hills Dr, Henderson, NV 89052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 728-3268
  2. 2
    West Dermatology Los Alamitos
    4281 Katella Ave, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 592-8341

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Allergies
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Allergies

Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Chemical Peel Chevron Icon
Chemical Sensitivity Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Cryosurgery Chevron Icon
Dysport Injection Chevron Icon
Excisional Biopsy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Immunotherapy Chevron Icon
Juvéderm® Injection Chevron Icon
Juvéderm® Voluma® Injection Chevron Icon
Laser Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Photorejuvenation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Radiation Therapy Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Scars Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scars
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Culinary Health Fund
    • First Health
    • Health Plan of Nevada
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Prime Health Services
    • Tricare
    • TriWest Champus
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (42)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Feb 06, 2020
    Heather Patz is very caring & answers questions that concern me. She really knows her stuff!
    Lenora — Feb 06, 2020
    About Heather Patz, PA-C

    Specialties
    • General Practice (Physician Assistant)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1255573234
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Heather Patz, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Heather Patz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Heather Patz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Heather Patz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    47 patients have reviewed Heather Patz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Heather Patz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Heather Patz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Heather Patz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

