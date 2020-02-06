Heather Patz, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Heather Patz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Heather Patz, PA-C
Overview
Heather Patz, PA-C is a General Practice Physician Assistant in Henderson, NV.
Heather Patz works at
Locations
-
1
Las Vegas Skin & Cancer Seven Hills880 Seven Hills Dr, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 728-3268
-
2
West Dermatology Los Alamitos4281 Katella Ave, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Directions (562) 592-8341
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Culinary Health Fund
- First Health
- Health Plan of Nevada
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Prime Health Services
- Tricare
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Heather Patz?
Heather Patz is very caring & answers questions that concern me. She really knows her stuff!
About Heather Patz, PA-C
- General Practice (Physician Assistant)
- English
- 1255573234
Frequently Asked Questions
Heather Patz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Heather Patz accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Heather Patz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Heather Patz works at
47 patients have reviewed Heather Patz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Heather Patz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Heather Patz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Heather Patz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.