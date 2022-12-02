Dr. Heather Prater-Hopkins, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prater-Hopkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heather Prater-Hopkins, OD
Overview of Dr. Heather Prater-Hopkins, OD
Dr. Heather Prater-Hopkins, OD is an Optometrist in Kalamazoo, MI.
Dr. Prater-Hopkins works at
Dr. Prater-Hopkins' Office Locations
-
1
Kalamazoo Podiatry PC333 Turwill Ln, Kalamazoo, MI 49006 Directions (269) 373-3937
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Prater-Hopkins?
Dr. Prater is very thorough. I am always fearful and uncertain when getting an eye exam. I find her to be reassuring and efficient. She answers my questions with clear explanations.
About Dr. Heather Prater-Hopkins, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1467782508
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prater-Hopkins has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prater-Hopkins accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prater-Hopkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prater-Hopkins works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Prater-Hopkins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prater-Hopkins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prater-Hopkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prater-Hopkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.