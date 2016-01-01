Heather Prusik, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Heather Prusik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Heather Prusik, PA-C
Overview
Heather Prusik, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Decatur, GA.
Heather Prusik works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Emory At Decatur Primary Care2675 N Decatur Rd Ste 601, Decatur, GA 30033 Directions (404) 501-2900
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Heather Prusik?
About Heather Prusik, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1336419829
Frequently Asked Questions
Heather Prusik has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Heather Prusik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Heather Prusik works at
4 patients have reviewed Heather Prusik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Heather Prusik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Heather Prusik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Heather Prusik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.