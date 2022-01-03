Heather Rowley, LCMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Heather Rowley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Heather Rowley, LCMHC
Offers telehealth
Heather Rowley, LCMHC is a Counselor in Sandy, UT. They graduated from U Of P and is affiliated with Davis Hospital and Medical Center, Jordan Valley Medical Center, Jordan Valley Medical Center - West Valley Campus and Salt Lake Regional Medical Center.
Heather Rowley works at
Advantage Counseling Services9035 S 1300 E Ste 250, Sandy, UT 84094 Directions (801) 930-0575
Hospital Affiliations
- Davis Hospital and Medical Center
- Jordan Valley Medical Center
- Jordan Valley Medical Center - West Valley Campus
- Salt Lake Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicaid
- Public Employees Health Plan (PEHP)
- Self Pay
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
Here is a person who cares and isn't just doing a job
About Heather Rowley, LCMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1588976203
Education & Certifications
- Iasis Hospital
- First Step
- U Of P
- Usu
