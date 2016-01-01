See All Counselors in Wheeling, WV
Heather Ryan, LPC

Counseling
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Heather Ryan, LPC is a Counselor in Wheeling, WV. 

Heather Ryan works at The Process, LLC in Wheeling, WV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    The Process, LLC
    The Process, LLC
1600 National Rd, Wheeling, WV 26003
(304) 715-3010

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Treatment frequency



Addiction Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Emotional Stress Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Physical Abuse of Child Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Sexual Abuse of Adolescent Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Cigna
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • The Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Heather Ryan, LPC

    • Counseling
    • English
    • 1194178533
    Education & Certifications

    • Fairleigh Dickinson University / School of Dentistry
