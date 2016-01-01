See All Nurse Practitioners in Roanoke, VA
Heather Saunders, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Heather Saunders, NP

Heather Saunders, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Roanoke, VA. 

Heather Saunders works at Carilion Clinic Psychiatry & Behavioral Medicine - Roanoke in Roanoke, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Heather Saunders' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Carilion Clinic Psychiatry & Behavioral Medicine - Roanoke
    2017 Jefferson St SW Fl 2, Roanoke, VA 24014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 981-8025
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    About Heather Saunders, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1720532062
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Heather Saunders, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Heather Saunders is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Heather Saunders has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Heather Saunders works at Carilion Clinic Psychiatry & Behavioral Medicine - Roanoke in Roanoke, VA. View the full address on Heather Saunders’s profile.

    Heather Saunders has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Heather Saunders.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Heather Saunders, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Heather Saunders appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

