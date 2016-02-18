Dr. Schaffer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heather Schaffer, OD
Overview of Dr. Heather Schaffer, OD
Dr. Heather Schaffer, OD is an Optometrist in Deerfield Beach, FL.
Dr. Schaffer's Office Locations
Ronie J. Zaruches Od LLC143 N Powerline Rd, Deerfield Beach, FL 33442 Directions (954) 977-6636
Lori Raynor O.d.6618 Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach, FL 33446 Directions (561) 498-5007
Jennifer C. Pacheco O.d. P.l.l.c.1205 S Powerline Rd, Pompano Beach, FL 33069 Directions (954) 977-6636
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schaffer?
Dr was very knowledgable and took the time to explain my options.
About Dr. Heather Schaffer, OD
- Optometry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schaffer accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schaffer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Schaffer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schaffer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schaffer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schaffer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.