See All Counselors in East Stroudsburg, PA
Heather Sportelli, LPC Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Heather Sportelli, LPC

Counseling
3.4 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Heather Sportelli, LPC is a Counselor in East Stroudsburg, PA. 

Heather Sportelli works at The Hemlock Reprieve LLC in East Stroudsburg, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Hemlock Reprieve LLC
    529 Seven Bridge Rd Unit 207, East Stroudsburg, PA 18301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (570) 730-1234

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adolescent Depression
Anxiety
Couples Therapy
Adolescent Depression
Anxiety
Couples Therapy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerihealth
    • Beacon Health Strategies
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Cigna
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Heather Sportelli?

    Jul 27, 2022
    I love Heather. She is my third therapist and I have been seeing her consistently since December of 2020. I am extremely comfortable with her and she has greatly benefited me. She is always there when I need her and even responds to texts after hours when I have really needed her. 10/10 would recommend. I am someone who only sees female therapists. She has been the best.
    Brooke — Jul 27, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Heather Sportelli, LPC
    How would you rate your experience with Heather Sportelli, LPC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Heather Sportelli to family and friends

    Heather Sportelli's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Heather Sportelli

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Heather Sportelli, LPC.

    About Heather Sportelli, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1750762522
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Heather Sportelli, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Heather Sportelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Heather Sportelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Heather Sportelli works at The Hemlock Reprieve LLC in East Stroudsburg, PA. View the full address on Heather Sportelli’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Heather Sportelli. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Heather Sportelli.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Heather Sportelli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Heather Sportelli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Heather Sportelli, LPC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.