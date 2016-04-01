See All Physicians Assistants in Redding, CA
Heather Stone, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.2 (5)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Heather Stone, PA is a Physician Assistant in Redding, CA. 

Heather Stone works at Redding Health Care in Redding, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy Medical Center Redding
These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy Medical Center Redding.

Locations

  1. 1
    Redding Health Care
    191 Hartnell Ave, Redding, CA 96002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 222-2113
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Heather Stone, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1235207218
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

