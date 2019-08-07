See All Clinical Psychologists in Castle Rock, CO
Dr. Heather Uncapher, PHD

Clinical Psychology
4.0 (6)
Dr. Heather Uncapher, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Castle Rock, CO. 

Dr. Uncapher works at Life Satisfaction Services in Castle Rock, CO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Life Satisfaction Services
    340 Perry St Ste 220, Castle Rock, CO 80104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 507-4896
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente

    4.0
    Aug 07, 2019
    Dr. Uncapher was incredible. It has been a long journey for me to get where I am at and Dr. Uncapher listened to what I was saying and asked questions when she was confused. Once she was able to find a good thread, she zeroed in and provided me with relief when she had thought of some clear and understandable goals of reaching a therapeutic level
    Libby — Aug 07, 2019
    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1598788812
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

