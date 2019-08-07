Dr. Uncapher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heather Uncapher, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Heather Uncapher, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Castle Rock, CO.
Dr. Uncapher works at
Locations
Life Satisfaction Services340 Perry St Ste 220, Castle Rock, CO 80104 Directions (303) 507-4896
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Uncapher was incredible. It has been a long journey for me to get where I am at and Dr. Uncapher listened to what I was saying and asked questions when she was confused. Once she was able to find a good thread, she zeroed in and provided me with relief when she had thought of some clear and understandable goals of reaching a therapeutic level
About Dr. Heather Uncapher, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1598788812
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Uncapher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Uncapher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Uncapher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Uncapher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Uncapher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.