Heather Wallace, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Heather Wallace, NP
Heather Wallace, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Charleston, SC.
Heather Wallace's Office Locations
Roper St. Francis Physician Partners Primary Care1879 Savage Rd, Charleston, SC 29407 Directions (843) 763-9472
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Heather is wonderful!! Goes above and beyond!!
About Heather Wallace, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1962993634
Heather Wallace has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Heather Wallace accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Heather Wallace has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Heather Wallace. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Heather Wallace.
