Heather Whitmer, PA

Cardiothoracic Surgery
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview of Heather Whitmer, PA

Heather Whitmer, PA is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in San Bernardino, CA. 

Heather Whitmer works at Dignity Health Medical Group Inland Empire in San Bernardino, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Heather Whitmer's Office Locations

    Dignity Health Medical Group - Inland Empire
    401 E Highland Ave Ste 251, San Bernardino, CA 92404
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Epic Benefits
    • First Health
    • HealthSmart
    • Inland Empire Health Plan
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan

    About Heather Whitmer, PA

    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    • English
    • Female
    • 1679961429
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Community Hospital Of San Bernardino
    • St. Bernardine Medical Center

