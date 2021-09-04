Heather Yates, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Heather Yates is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Heather Yates, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Heather Yates, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Overland Park, KS.
Heather Yates works at
Locations
Spira Care LLC7341 W 133rd St, Overland Park, KS 66213 Directions (913) 297-7472
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Heather Yates is extraordinarily knowledgeable, highly intelligent, and open to empathy for people with PTSD. I could not have asked for a kinder, more determined soul to help me correct my health and my backwards upbringing which had almost destroyed my body. Her interest in recent studies and her ability to connect with other quality care providers with specialty degrees is also highly admirable. Highly recommendable, and always open to new possibilities. (Someone with CPTSD, Prolactinoma tumor, non-epileptic seizures)
About Heather Yates, PA-C
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1497718357
Frequently Asked Questions
Heather Yates has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Heather Yates accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Heather Yates has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Heather Yates. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Heather Yates.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Heather Yates, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Heather Yates appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.